Allergy season in full swing in the Bluegrass

Fall allergy season is in full swing here in the Bluegrass, with Ragweed Pollen numbers being high all week long.(Source: Pixabay)
By Alexa Minton
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we head deeper into fall, more folks are headed outside for some fall fun. With people enjoying hayrides and orchards, some might be feeling a little more sniffly than usual.

“We have seen a lot of patients coming into the office recently complaining of congestion, itchy, watery eyes, drainage,” Dr. William Greisner of Bluegrass Allergy Care said.

“We are beyond the tree and grass pollen seasons, and right now, we are into the weed pollen season. And for some people, if they are sensitized to the pollen, if it comes into their nose or gets on their eyes, it’s going to cause a reaction.”

While most folks can experience allergies year-round, the reason you might notice more drainage this time of year could be due to the dry and mild weather we associate with Kentucky’s fall season.” Dr. Greisner says, “When leaves fall, and then we have rain that occurs shortly thereafter, the leaves will get wet, and you might see a lot of mold grow, so it’s not just weed pollen this time of year.”

Dr. Greisner also said that most drugstore methods of allergy relief will work to ease that congestion, but it’s the timing that is key to keeping your sinuses clear.

“If you are going to head out and do some activity where you may be exposed to a lot of pollen, I would recommend taking your medications ahead of time. Take your allergy pills, your nasal sprays, perhaps an allergy eye drop an hour before you go out.”

