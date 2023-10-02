Two Wildcats receive SEC Player of the Week honors

UK Football's Ray Davis vs. Florida
UK Football's Ray Davis vs. Florida(Regina Rickert)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - For the second straight week, a Kentucky Wildcat has received SEC Player of the Week honors. Monday afternoon, the league announced Kentucky Running Back Ray Davis was named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week.

Davis had an outstanding performance against Florida, racking up more than 200 rushing yards in the first half and finishing with 280 for the game. The senior also tallied three touchdowns on the ground and one receiving in the 33-14 victory.

Davis leads the SEC in total rushing yards and is fourth in the country.

Davis was also named Offensive Player of the Week by the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Davis was not the only UK player recognized for his performance last weekend. Offensive Lineman Jeremy Flax also received player of the week honors by the conference for being the best offensive lineman.

