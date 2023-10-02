Two arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

Randy 'Tap' Justice and Donald Young are currently in the Western Regional Jail.
Randy 'Tap' Justice and Donald Young are currently in the Western Regional Jail.(Wayne County Sheriff's Office)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two men from Louisa were arrested during a traffic stop in Kenova, according to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson.

During the search of the vehicle, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit found more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, and a handgun.

Sheriff Thompson says Randy ‘Tap’ Justice and Donald Young are each charged with conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver, and pseudoephedrine altered.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

