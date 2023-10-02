Top 5 plays from week seven of high school football
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Check out the top plays from this past weekend of high school football games across the mountains:
5. Bell County’s Daniel Thomas runs for 61-yards into the end zone.
4. Williamsburg’s Holden Clark with the pick-6.
3. Corbin Connection: Kade Elam to Cam Estep with an across-the-body grab.
2. Rockcastle’s Tucker Warren hits Caleb Moore with a 68-yard pass for the TD.
1. Southwestern’s Christian Walden with a punt return that catches every player off guard.
