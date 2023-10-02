Top 5 plays from week seven of high school football

(WYMT) - Check out the top plays from this past weekend of high school football games across the mountains:

5. Bell County’s Daniel Thomas runs for 61-yards into the end zone.

4. Williamsburg’s Holden Clark with the pick-6.

3. Corbin Connection: Kade Elam to Cam Estep with an across-the-body grab.

2. Rockcastle’s Tucker Warren hits Caleb Moore with a 68-yard pass for the TD.

1. Southwestern’s Christian Walden with a punt return that catches every player off guard.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.