Top 5 plays from week seven of high school football

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Check out the top plays from this past weekend of high school football games across the mountains:

5. Bell County’s Daniel Thomas runs for 61-yards into the end zone.

4. Williamsburg’s Holden Clark with the pick-6.

3. Corbin Connection: Kade Elam to Cam Estep with an across-the-body grab.

2. Rockcastle’s Tucker Warren hits Caleb Moore with a 68-yard pass for the TD.

1. Southwestern’s Christian Walden with a punt return that catches every player off guard.

