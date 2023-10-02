Starting October on a mild note

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Above-average temperatures will stick around for much of the work week, but we are tracking some fall-like air for the weekend.

Tonight Through Tuesday Night

Our streak of dry weather will continue in the short term. We stay dry for Monday night under a mostly clear sky. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-and-upper-50s.

Another dry, mild day is on tap on Tuesday. High temperatures reach the mid-80s under a mostly sunny sky by the afternoon.

Into Tuesday night, the forecast does not change much. We remain dry and mostly clear. Overnight lows dip into the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Tracking A Fall Front

We are monitoring some changes in the weather pattern for the middle and end of the work week.

We stay dry on Wednesday, but clouds will begin to increase. Again, temperatures will be above average. Highs top out in the mid-80s, and lows fall into the lower-60s.

Most of Thursday will be dry, but we see more clouds across the mountains. Temperatures reach the mid-and-lower-80s, while lows stay in the lower-60s. We are tracking rain chances to increase by Thursday night as a cold front begins to sweep across the commonwealth.

Friday is looking soggy at times as scattered showers will be possible. We stay mostly cloudy and cooler. Temperatures top out in the lower-70s. We are not expecting a severe weather threat, but you will likely need the umbrella.

Scattered showers look to linger into Friday night under a mostly cloudy sky. We are also tracking cooler weather to filter into the region. Overnight lows fall into the upper-40s and lower-50s. For now, the forecast is not looking ideal for outdoor events and high school football.

Weekend Forecast

We are giving you the First Alert for a big cool down for the upcoming weekend.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday top out in the mid-and-lower-60s under a mix of Sun and clouds.

A stray shower can not be ruled out on Saturday, but most of the region will be dry.

Overnight lows for the weekend bottom out in the mid-and-lower-40s, so some chilly nights are on tap for the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.