Sheriff: Whitley Co. inmate dead

WHITLEY CO., Ky. (WYMT) - One Whitley County inmate has died.

Officials with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office told WYMT that Kyle Barton died on Saturday.

Officers said Barton was taken to Baptist Health Corbin before being taken to the University of Kentucky.

The investigation is ongoing though officials did say an autopsy has been completed.

This is a developing story.

