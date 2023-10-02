Police searching for missing inmate from Bell County Forestry Camp

Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police(Kentucky State Police)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are searching for a man who went missing from a minimum security prison this weekend.

Kentucky State Police said James Baker, who was serving his sentence at the Bell County Forestry Camp, walked away from the facility around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Baker is 5′10″, 195 pounds and has black hair and green eyes.

The 32-year-old was serving a seven-year sentence for robbery and theft by unlawful taking out of Fayette County. He would have been eligible for parole in September 2025.

If you know where Baker is or where he might be heading, you are asked to call KSP at 606-573-3131 or the Camp at 606-337-7069.

