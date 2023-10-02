Police: Man gave false name during arrest, name had active warrant

Michael Jones
Michael Jones(Corbin Police Department)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 2, 2023
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials said a Corbin man was arrested after reportedly giving police a false name during a traffic stop on Sunday.

Police said a passenger in the car provided fake identification, but the name he provided came back as a person with an active warrant.

During the arrest, officials said the man attempted to destroy drug evidence.

Police later realized the identity he provided was false.

He was later identified as Michael Jones.

Jones, 30, was charged with tampering with physical evidence, marijuana possession, drug possession and theft of identity.

“If you’re going to give fake identification, make sure the other person isn’t wanted too,” officials posted on Facebook.

