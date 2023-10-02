Opioid Rescue Kits planted in Prestonsburg

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Prestonsburg officials are working with the Floyd County Health Department to provide lifesaving resources to people in the community.

Opioid Rescue Kits are popping up all across Floyd County, providing more transparent access to NARCAN and addressing the county’s high overdose rate. The kits include NARCAN, an informational pamphlet on how to administer the nasal spray and warning signs for recognizing an overdose.

“We’ve all been touched by substance use, in some regard, and we just want to do the best that we can do with what we have and get it out to our community to save our people,” said Floyd County Public Health Director Martha Ellis.

Ellis said the county is the third ranked in the state for overdose rates and the initiative is all about helping the community feel safe.

“Our hopes in this- in putting it out in different areas throughout the county- is that it’s not necessary for our participants that come to the harm reduction program, but for their family members or our community members,” said nurse and Harm Reduction Program Coordinator Tammie Ratliff.

The City of Prestonsburg and Prestonsburg Police Department are working with the department, placing Naloxone boxes in front of city hall, at the fire station two in the Lancer area and in Archer Park.

“This is a tool that will help them to overcome the possibility of a mother or father having to bury a child or a child having to bury a mother or father,” said Sgt. Josh Hinkle with Prestonsburg PD.

Hinkle said it is all about keeping people safe and providing needed resources to the community.

“We’re always thought of as we’re going to enforce laws. But our first priority is saving lives,” Hinkle said. “We’re not there to find out who you are who the users are. We want to make sure that people are safe and that we’re saving lives above all things.”

There are other kits available at Wheelwright Church, David Fire Department, the Allen Fire Department and in the Printer community.

