Nearly $14M in grant funding announced to help fight opioid crisis

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky continues to struggle against the ongoing opioid epidemic.

On Monday, Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced historic grant funding to organizations working to combat the crisis.

At the Capitol, more than 30 organizations received a collective $13.9M towards their grassroots efforts.

“I mean, that’s what it’s all about, is making sure that we get the money back to our communities,” said Cameron.

It’s part of the nearly $800M secured by the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office against manufacturing and distributing companies for their role.

“It’s just gonna be huge for us adding staff,” said Janet Gates, Franklin County Women and Family Shelter. “Being able to have funding that can add to staff when you’re a small nonprofit, it’s huge to help us sustain and continue our work.”

The Franklin County Opioid Abatement Alliance is one of the groups. They represent all facets of the recovery process, including food, housing, health and even therapy.

“It means that we can continue. It means that, more importantly, it’s generational,” said Charlie Kendall, Franklin County ASAP Board Coordinator. “This is money that is renewable for years and years and years. That’s a game-changer. That’s a huge game-changer. We’re not living grant to grant. We’re living throughout the entire distribution of these funds.”

They’ve been meeting since January. Strategizing, coordinating and coming up with game plans on how they can best serve the people who need them most.

“I’m excited, I’m in recovery. I’m coming up on 10 years this December,” said Elle Travis, Executive Director of YesArts. “I just know we’re all in this, and we’re so happy to be able to help others in our community.”

Applications are still open and are reviewed on a rolling basis.

“With the commitment to be accountable, available and transparent for the way in which this money is going to be delivered,” said Bryan Hubbard, KYOAAC Executive Director. “An emphasis on grassroots community-based organizations that have done heroic work for a long time with meager resources. We are immensely proud along with our other commission members here today to count you all as partners in keeping that commitment to our fellow Kentuckians.”

To see where the money is going, check out the interactive map here.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.