Ky. Medical Examiner’s Office identifies human remains

The Morehead Police Department and the Rowan County Coroner's Office responded to the scene and...
The Morehead Police Department and the Rowan County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and confirmed the remains were human skeletal.(WKYT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort has identified human remains recently found in Morehead.

Officials with the examiner’s office said the person was identified as Brian Wayne Doyle, 55, of Cynthiana, Ky.

The office’s news release stated the investigation would be coming to a close as a result.

Officials also said the investigation was a collaborative effort between themselves, Morehead Police and Rowan County Sheriff’s Department.

