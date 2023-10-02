Ky. Medical Examiner’s Office identifies human remains

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort has identified human remains recently found in Morehead.

Officials with the examiner’s office said the person was identified as Brian Wayne Doyle, 55, of Cynthiana, Ky.

The office’s news release stated the investigation would be coming to a close as a result.

Officials also said the investigation was a collaborative effort between themselves, Morehead Police and Rowan County Sheriff’s Department.

