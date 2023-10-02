Kickoff, TV channel announced for Missouri-Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The SEC announced Monday afternoon No. 20 Kentucky Football’s contest against No. 21 Missouri will be an evening matchup on October 14.

Kickoff will be either at 7 p.m. on ESPN or 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Kentucky has won the last two meetings against the Tigers, including the last contest played at Kroger Field. That was a 35-28 win for the Wildcats against Eli Drinkwitz’s squad in 2021.

