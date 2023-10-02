Kickoff, TV channel announced for Missouri-Kentucky

Chris Rodriguez during Kentucky's game against Missouri.
Chris Rodriguez during Kentucky's game against Missouri.(UK Athletics)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The SEC announced Monday afternoon No. 20 Kentucky Football’s contest against No. 21 Missouri will be an evening matchup on October 14.

Kickoff will be either at 7 p.m. on ESPN or 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Kentucky has won the last two meetings against the Tigers, including the last contest played at Kroger Field. That was a 35-28 win for the Wildcats against Eli Drinkwitz’s squad in 2021.

