Inmate found after leaving minimum security prison

Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man who went missing from a minimum security prison has been taken into custody.

Kentucky State Police announced officials with Bell County Forestry Camp arrested James H. Baker at 9:32 a.m. Monday morning, approximately seven miles from the prison.

Baker was arrested without incident and was taken back to the prison. KSP said he will be charged and that Post 10 is working the investigation.

