Housing project underway in Jackson

The houses are part of a rebuild effort after the July 2022 flood.(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Samaritan’s Purse, a faith-based non-profit, is currently constructing homes in Breathitt County.

The houses, which will be located above the Social Security Office off Highway 15, are part of a rebuild effort after the July 2022 flood.

“We’re gonna be able to get 14 nice sized homes on this property. They’re gonna be a two, a three and a four bedroom home,” said Curtis Bradley, who is the superintendent overseeing the project.

The homes will go to flood survivors in the area that did not have flood insurance.

“We actually called 82 of those people to see where they were at. They did not have insurance and things like that. So, we called them up,” said Curtis Bradley.

The project has led to excitement from nearby leaders, who are still working to find available land and the money to build homes.

”I’m just so excited. They have spent a lot of money. I mean, they’re gonna have millions invested up here. By the time you count the road, they built a beautiful road up the mountain, and by the time they get the 14 houses built. It’s gonna be an awesome investment for our community,” said Jackson Mayor Laura Thomas.

Curtis Bradley said seven homes will be completed by mid-December, and another seven will be finished by the end of March.

Once water and sewage lines are completed, Bradley said folks will be able to start moving in.

