HDA continuing to rebuild 14 months after flood

HDA COMBS FAMILY HOME
HDA COMBS FAMILY HOME(wymt)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Housing Development Alliance (HDA) was created to build and rehab homes for low-income families.

However, for the last 14 months, the organization has been instrumental in flood recovery.

So far, the staff has rehabbed 40 homes, completed 12 builds and 12 more are in construction. One being the Combs family home that the family and HDA broke ground on a few months ago.

During the groundbreaking, Wilma Combs, the mom of five, shared a bit of what their life has been like since the flood.

“It’s been rocky. It has been a lot of displacement. We’ve been all over the place. We have been in Stanton. We have been in Jackson. We have been in Hardshell. We have been in Powell County,” Combs explained.

Just a couple of months later, the HDA staff has already made great progress on the home. Lead Carpenter Steven Hurt said helping people like the Combs family is what it is all about.

“I guess the most important thing is that we’re all shooting for is to get these people back into a home. You know, they lost everything that they had, and our goal is to do as much as we can as quick as we can to help those people out,” Hurt said.

Quick is exactly what they are doing. The building staff said they went from foundation to looking like a home in the matter of one week.

HDA Director of Development and Communication Mindy Miller said their carpenters are a blessing.

“They realize how important it is that that family gets into a home. You know this family in particular they have five kids. So, you can imagine what it is like moving from place to place not knowing where you are going to be next with that many children. Also, we have at least one member of our crew who is a flood survivor herself,” said Miller.

Sarah Wetmore is a framing carpenter for HDA and said she understands the situation because she was greatly affected by the flood herself. That is why she wants to help folks like the Combs family.

“I know what they lost, and I know how important it is to have other people to pitch in and help them when they don’t have anything. You know they are starting all over most of them,” Wetmore said.

Miller added the kids picked out their bedrooms at the end of September, and HDA staff is aiming to finish the home around Christmas.

They are expected to also begin construction on Chestnut Ridge in Knott County at the beginning of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trent Noah sits in front of family, friends and coaches to announce his college commitment at...
Harlan County’s Trent Noah makes D1 commitment
The Dollywood Express train derailed Sunday night, according to officials with the theme park.
Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated
Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary (13) throws the ball during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kentucky makes its first AP Top 25 Poll of the 2023 season
Friends, family, and co-workers describe Mr. Clark as a larger-than-life personality who loved...
‘Devastating loss’: Beloved math teacher dies in crash on way to school
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say

Latest News

Oakley Hacker WWII Veteran
Kentucky’s oldest-known WWII veteran celebrates birthday
Deer
You might notice more deer along Kentucky roads this time of year
The houses are part of a rebuild effort after the July 2022 flood.
Housing project underway in Jackson
The Morehead Police Department and the Rowan County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and...
Ky. Medical Examiner’s Office identifies human remains