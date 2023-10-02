ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Benjamin Wooton

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Benjamin Wooton is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Wooton is a senior at Breathitt County High School, where he has a 4.4 GPA.

Benjamin is involved in the NextGen program and pursuing his associate degree in arts and science.

He plays on the basketball and baseball teams and also helped deliver meals to people after the July 2023 flood.

Congratulations, Benjamin!

