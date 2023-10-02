Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10: Week 7

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - Check out our Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 list after week seven of high school football in the mountains:

1. Corbin (6-0)

- Beat Johnson Central, 34-6.

2. Pikeville (3-2)

- Had a bye week.

3. Southwestern (4-2)

- Defeated Harlan County, 49-12.

4. Rockcastle County (6-1)

- Grabbed a win against Bell County, 40-38.

5. Bell County (6-1)

-Dropped their first game of the season to Rockcastle, 40-38.

6. Belfry (4-3)

- Beat Lawrence County, 14-6.

7. Johnson Central (4-3)

- Fell to Corbin, 34-6.

8. Perry Central (4-2)

- Had a bye week.

9. Clay County (5-1)

- Had a bye week.

10. Somerset (5-2)

- Beat Breathitt, 42-21.

