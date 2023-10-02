Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10: Week 7
(WYMT) - Check out our Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 list after week seven of high school football in the mountains:
1. Corbin (6-0)
- Beat Johnson Central, 34-6.
2. Pikeville (3-2)
- Had a bye week.
3. Southwestern (4-2)
- Defeated Harlan County, 49-12.
4. Rockcastle County (6-1)
- Grabbed a win against Bell County, 40-38.
5. Bell County (6-1)
-Dropped their first game of the season to Rockcastle, 40-38.
6. Belfry (4-3)
- Beat Lawrence County, 14-6.
7. Johnson Central (4-3)
- Fell to Corbin, 34-6.
8. Perry Central (4-2)
- Had a bye week.
9. Clay County (5-1)
- Had a bye week.
10. Somerset (5-2)
- Beat Breathitt, 42-21.
