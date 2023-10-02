Above average temps take us through the first half of the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It might be the first full week of October, but it will feel like a return to mid-August at times for the first several days.

Today and Tonight

Some patchy fog could be around this morning, so watch out for that. Other than that, just watch out for some cooler air that will warm up quickly once the sun comes up.

Highs will warm up into the low 80s this afternoon, which is almost 10° above average for this time of the year.

Tonight, look for mostly clear skies with some fog possible late. Lows will drop back into the upper 50s again.

Extended Forecast

Summer heat is going to be back for Tuesday, Wednesday and part of Thursday before some BIG changes head our way. Sunshine will continue for all three days, but we will add a few clouds into the mix late Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-80s until a big-time cold front starts to move toward us Thursday night. Lows will drop into the 60s with some scattered rain chances.

Those scattered showers will linger into Friday and the first part of Friday night before starting to move out. I can’t guarantee they will be out of here for the football games or festivals on Friday. I’m sorry. The one thing I can tell you is that it is trending MUCH cooler on Friday. Highs will only scrape their way into the low 70s and, get this, drop into the UPPER 40s Friday night!

On Saturday and Sunday, we will be lucky to make it into the MID 60s with overnight lows in the low to mid-40s. There is the potential for an upper 30° reading in a sheltered valley on Saturday night.

I’m ready. I hope you are too, because we’re getting a little bit of everything this week before fall looks to settle in for a bit.

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.