20 Kentucky looking to take down the nation’s top ranked Dawgs in Georgia

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The number 20 ranked Kentucky Wildcats are preparing to try to take down the nation’s top ranked team, the Georgia Bulldogs, in Athens on Saturday.

The Cats are ready to put their record win over the then 22 Florida Gators in the rear view.

“Again, I appreciate and credit our coaches and our players for the hard work that they put in to take care of that victory and to put us in a position for another big game this week,” Mark Stoops, Kentucky head football coach, said. “I think it goes without saying the challenge to go on the road to Athens to play Georgia…what a great opportunity.”

Stoops also said he’d like to see another dominant offensive line performance like the one on Saturday that powered Ray Davis’ four touchdown, 280 rushing yard day.

“I just think their overall commitment and attitude the past several weeks has paid off some in that game because they were obviously very motivated to get some movement at the first level and to really strain,” Stoops said. “They did a good job.”

The now number 20 Wildcats will look to build off their stand-out week five performance, but still strive to improve in specific areas of their skillset like the pass game.

“We need to improve with some of the basics of the pass game,” Stoops said. “We’ve done it. We’ve done it throughout the years. Matter of fact, I mean up until this past game, we’ve passed it much cleaner than running. I want to get back to being efficient and passing the football. We have to be balanced again. "

UK will kick off in Athens against Georgia at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.

We will have highlights from the Wildcats’ game and college football matchups around the country on Saturday’s ARH Sports Overtime at 11:10 p.m.

