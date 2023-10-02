20 Kentucky looking to take down the nation’s top ranked Dawgs in Georgia

Mark Stoops discussing how the 20 Wildcats will prepare for their road trip against 1 Georgia
Mark Stoops discussing how the 20 Wildcats will prepare for their road trip against 1 Georgia(WYMT)
By Armando Barry
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The number 20 ranked Kentucky Wildcats are preparing to try to take down the nation’s top ranked team, the Georgia Bulldogs, in Athens on Saturday.

The Cats are ready to put their record win over the then 22 Florida Gators in the rear view.

“Again, I appreciate and credit our coaches and our players for the hard work that they put in to take care of that victory and to put us in a position for another big game this week,” Mark Stoops, Kentucky head football coach, said. “I think it goes without saying the challenge to go on the road to Athens to play Georgia…what a great opportunity.”

Stoops also said he’d like to see another dominant offensive line performance like the one on Saturday that powered Ray Davis’ four touchdown, 280 rushing yard day.

“I just think their overall commitment and attitude the past several weeks has paid off some in that game because they were obviously very motivated to get some movement at the first level and to really strain,” Stoops said. “They did a good job.”

The now number 20 Wildcats will look to build off their stand-out week five performance, but still strive to improve in specific areas of their skillset like the pass game.

“We need to improve with some of the basics of the pass game,” Stoops said. “We’ve done it. We’ve done it throughout the years. Matter of fact, I mean up until this past game, we’ve passed it much cleaner than running. I want to get back to being efficient and passing the football. We have to be balanced again. "

UK will kick off in Athens against Georgia at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.

We will have highlights from the Wildcats’ game and college football matchups around the country on Saturday’s ARH Sports Overtime at 11:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trent Noah sits in front of family, friends and coaches to announce his college commitment at...
Harlan County’s Trent Noah makes D1 commitment
The Dollywood Express train derailed Sunday night, according to officials with the theme park.
Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated
Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary (13) throws the ball during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kentucky makes its first AP Top 25 Poll of the 2023 season
Friends, family, and co-workers describe Mr. Clark as a larger-than-life personality who loved...
‘Devastating loss’: Beloved math teacher dies in crash on way to school
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say

Latest News

Chris Rodriguez during Kentucky's game against Missouri.
Kickoff, TV channel announced for Missouri-Kentucky
UK Football's Ray Davis vs. Florida
Two Wildcats receive SEC Player of the Week honors
Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary (13) throws the ball during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kentucky makes its first AP Top 25 Poll of the 2023 season
Florida quarterback Graham Mertz (15) pressured by Kentucky linebacker J.J. Weaver (13) during...
Top 25 Coaches Poll announced after week 5