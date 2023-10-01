Top 25 Coaches Poll announced after week 5

Florida quarterback Graham Mertz (15) pressured by Kentucky linebacker J.J. Weaver (13) during...
Florida quarterback Graham Mertz (15) pressured by Kentucky linebacker J.J. Weaver (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)(Michelle Haas Hutchins | AP)
By Armando Barry
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The top 25 coaches poll was released on Sunday after week five of the college football season.

Kentucky was ranked in the top 25 for the first time this season. UK was placed at number 20.

Three schools were dropped out of the top 25 including Florida, Kansas, and Kansas State.

Here is the coaches top 25 poll:

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Ohio State

4. Texas

5. Florida State

6. Penn State

7. USC

8. Washington

9. Oregon

10. Alabama

11. Notre Dame

12. Oklahoma

13. UNC

14. Washington State

15. Ole Miss

16. Oregon State

17. Miami

18. Tennessee

19. Utah

20. Kentucky

21. Duke

22. Missouri

23. LSU

24. Fresno State

25. Louisville

