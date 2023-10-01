Top 25 Coaches Poll announced after week 5
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The top 25 coaches poll was released on Sunday after week five of the college football season.
Kentucky was ranked in the top 25 for the first time this season. UK was placed at number 20.
Three schools were dropped out of the top 25 including Florida, Kansas, and Kansas State.
Here is the coaches top 25 poll:
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. Ohio State
4. Texas
5. Florida State
6. Penn State
7. USC
8. Washington
9. Oregon
10. Alabama
11. Notre Dame
12. Oklahoma
13. UNC
14. Washington State
15. Ole Miss
16. Oregon State
17. Miami
18. Tennessee
19. Utah
20. Kentucky
21. Duke
22. Missouri
23. LSU
24. Fresno State
25. Louisville
