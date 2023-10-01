October starts on a warm and dry note

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve seen some really nice weather across Eastern Kentucky this Sunday. Plenty of sunshine, a few fair weather clouds, and some very comfortable temperatures in the lower 80s. It definitely doesn’t feel like the first day of October and it’s not going to really feel like Fall for a few more days.

A strong area of high pressure is keeping a good chunk of the eastern half of the United States dry and is really jamming the weather pattern. As that high shifts eastward early in the week our temperatures will climb from highs in the lower 80s on Monday to near the mid 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows will be in the upper 50s on Monday and lower 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect patchy valley fog all 3 mornings.

As we go towards Thursday and cold front and strong upper-level trough will finally break through and dive into the Ohio River Valley. With that front, we will see some late-day showers after seeing increasing clouds and highs near 80. Friday as the trough slows down we will see rounds of showers and cooler air moving. Highs will be in the 70s on Friday with lows dipping down into the 40s by Saturday morning. Saturday clouds will continue to hang tough and temperatures will be about 10 degrees below average, only topping out in the lower to mid-60s. Sunday morning if the skies clear we could see a few spots dip into the upper 30s.

