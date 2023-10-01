Kentucky makes its first AP Top 25 Poll of the 2023 season

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky cracks into the AP Top 25 poll for the first time this season after week five.

Kentucky comes in at number 20. Louisville was also added to the list at number 25.

Here is the list of the AP top 25 poll:

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Texas

4. Ohio State

5. Florida State

6. Penn State

7. Washington

8. Oregon

9. USC

10. Notre Dame

11. Alabama

12. Oklahoma

13. Washington State

14. North Carolina

15. Oregon State

16. Ole Miss

17. Miami

18. Utah

19. Duke

20. Kentucky

21. Missouri

22. Tennessee

23. LSU

24. Fresno State

25. Louisville

