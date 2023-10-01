Kentucky makes its first AP Top 25 Poll of the 2023 season
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky cracks into the AP Top 25 poll for the first time this season after week five.
Kentucky comes in at number 20. Louisville was also added to the list at number 25.
Here is the list of the AP top 25 poll:
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. Texas
4. Ohio State
5. Florida State
6. Penn State
7. Washington
8. Oregon
9. USC
10. Notre Dame
11. Alabama
12. Oklahoma
13. Washington State
14. North Carolina
15. Oregon State
16. Ole Miss
17. Miami
18. Utah
19. Duke
20. Kentucky
21. Missouri
22. Tennessee
23. LSU
24. Fresno State
25. Louisville
