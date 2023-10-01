Harrison Co. ‘Witches Day Out’ receives backlash from protestors

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) - Witches Day Out in Cynthiana is usually filled with live music, and various food and craft vendors, but this year’s brought in more than the organizers bargained for.

“We’ve had some protesters come every Thursday. For whatever reason, they have targeted our group, the Harricyn Witches. I think they think we’re real witches. We are not,” said festival committee member Brenda White.

White said a religious organization set up at the festival on Saturday.

Festival vendor Robert Tatum said all was okay until the group became disruptive.

“More or less, they were talking about how witches and witches festivals were not in the bible, and they were name calling a lot of us heathens, and sinners, and that we were all going to be dragged to hell,” Tatum said.

White said things then took a different turn.

“They were pushing people, just trying to push them out of their way,” White said.

Several committee members said the group did eventually leave after they learned the Harricyn witches were creating a petition to have them banned from future events.

White said Cynthiana Police is looking further into the incident.

“We have no intention of stopping. Everyone in this group are committed to what we’re doing and we’re not gonna let something like this stop us,” White added.

WKYT reached out to Cynthiana Police and to the religious group but have not heard back from either organization.

