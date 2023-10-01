Harlan County’s Trent Noah makes D1 commitment

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After a busy off-season visiting and receiving offers from over 20 Division I schools, Harlan County’s Trent Noah has committed to the University of South Carolina.

The Top-150 shooting guard announced his decision on Sunday afternoon in the HCHS auditorium in front of a large crowd that was anxiously waiting to hear which one of his eight remaining schools Noah had landed on. The senior had narrowed his choices down to Dayton, Saint Louis, South Carolina, Stanford, Richmond, Western Kentucky, Butler and Seaton Hall.

Before the Mr. Basketball candidate narrowed his choices, Noah had other notable offers from Cal, Loyola of Chicago, Seton Hall, Miami (OH), Coastal Carolina and several others.

During his junior campaign with the Black Bears, Noah averaged 26.5 points per game and 12.8 rebounds. He also racked up a total of 821 points and hit 66 3-pointers.

Noah and the Black Bears start their 2023-24 season on Dec. 1 against Jackson County.

