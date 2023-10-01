Harlan County’s Trent Noah makes D1 commitment

Trent Noah
Trent Noah(WYMT)
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After a busy off-season visiting and receiving offers from over 20 Division I schools, Harlan County’s Trent Noah has committed to the University of South Carolina.

The Top-150 shooting guard announced his decision on Sunday afternoon in the HCHS auditorium in front of a large crowd that was anxiously waiting to hear which one of his eight remaining schools Noah had landed on. The senior had narrowed his choices down to Dayton, Saint Louis, South Carolina, Stanford, Richmond, Western Kentucky, Butler and Seaton Hall.

Before the Mr. Basketball candidate narrowed his choices, Noah had other notable offers from Cal, Loyola of Chicago, Seton Hall, Miami (OH), Coastal Carolina and several others.

During his junior campaign with the Black Bears, Noah averaged 26.5 points per game and 12.8 rebounds. He also racked up a total of 821 points and hit 66 3-pointers.

Noah and the Black Bears start their 2023-24 season on Dec. 1 against Jackson County.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Letcher Co. murder suspect arrested, taken to hospital
Multiple search warrants served in ongoing criminal investigation
UK opens their SEC home opener by hosting Florida.
UK rides the Ray Davis wave to victory over No. 22 Florida
Lawrence “Eugene” Halcomb
Police looking for suspect following Letcher Co. shooting, victim identified
Week seven of EKY high school football
Bell County drops first game of the season

Latest News

UK opens their SEC home opener by hosting Florida.
UK rides the Ray Davis wave to victory over No. 22 Florida
Ray Davis celebrates after his first touchdown as a Kentucky Wildcat vs. Ball State
Kentucky hosts No. 22 Florida for SEC home opener
Corbin Redhounds football helmet
Corbin’s second half efforts keep the Redhounds undefeated
Floyd Central vs. Knott Central
Floyd Central takes care of Knott Central on the road