Food Corps expands to EKY school district, improving relationships with food

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One organization is making its mark in rural communities, educating elementary school students on gardening.

Food Corps is a non-profit that works with more than 250 school districts in the country.

This school year, officials partnered with Perry County Schools to better food education in rural communities.

Site Supervisor Kiristen Webb said in less than two months, they have made a lot of progress.

“They’ve only been at this for three weeks, you can see that Cyan already has raised beds, she has seedlings and I think that speaks highly of our members and how dedicated and they have been beautifully proactive and identifying ways they can be involved,” she said.

She added that this program couldn’t have come at a time when folks in the area need it.

“People are struggling and food prices are outrageous and people are trying to identify ways to cut back. And if we can show them a way that they can plant a 68-cent packet of seeds and have food over the next two months, I think that that is a huge sense of empowerment and it gives people back a sense of dignity in a way,” she explained.

Food Corps Service Member Cyan Cox said it’s about growing connections with food.

“Well, I think it can be really transformative because when kids see that they can plant that little, tiny seed and it can actually grow, that’s like pretty magical, especially for a kid. And then learning that they can eat that,” she said.

Cox said they hope to create a communal space, letting students take home produce once the garden is fully grown.

