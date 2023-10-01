Dessert week kicks off in Corbin

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Nine locally owned restaurants in Corbin are preparing for the second annual dessert week.

“It was a huge success last year when we rolled it out,” Corbin Tourism Convention and Commission Executive Director, Maggy Monhollen said. “We thought it would be a really great idea to do it again this year.”

Dessert week runs from October 2-7 and allows community members to try some custom made culinary sweets for $6 per dessert.

Such as Bubby’s BBQ’s Barnyard Skillet Brownies.

“We tried to think of something that was like a table dessert that can be shared,” Main Cook, Douglas Barger said. “It’s in a skillet and two or three different people can eat out of it at once.”

While Bubby’s is more known for their buffet, Manager Michael Shepherd said this week is a way to show people they have more to offer.

”We participate in Hamburger week and chicken week,” Shepherd said. “To do dessert week is just something else to let people know we do do a variety of stuff.”

Monhollon said now that dessert week is in it’s second year, they have more of an opportunity to promote it.

The full list of restaurants participating in dessert week can be found below:

