Dessert week kicks off in Corbin

Nine locally owned restaurants in Corbin are preparing for the second annual dessert week.
Nine locally owned restaurants in Corbin are preparing for the second annual dessert week.(Jack Demmler)
By Jack Demmler
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Nine locally owned restaurants in Corbin are preparing for the second annual dessert week.

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Sunday

“It was a huge success last year when we rolled it out,” Corbin Tourism Convention and Commission Executive Director, Maggy Monhollen said. “We thought it would be a really great idea to do it again this year.”

Dessert week runs from October 2-7 and allows community members to try some custom made culinary sweets for $6 per dessert.

Such as Bubby’s BBQ’s Barnyard Skillet Brownies.

“We tried to think of something that was like a table dessert that can be shared,” Main Cook, Douglas Barger said. “It’s in a skillet and two or three different people can eat out of it at once.”

While Bubby’s is more known for their buffet, Manager Michael Shepherd said this week is a way to show people they have more to offer.

”We participate in Hamburger week and chicken week,” Shepherd said. “To do dessert week is just something else to let people know we do do a variety of stuff.”

Monhollon said now that dessert week is in it’s second year, they have more of an opportunity to promote it.

The full list of restaurants participating in dessert week can be found below:

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Letcher Co. murder suspect arrested, taken to hospital
Multiple search warrants served in ongoing criminal investigation
UK opens their SEC home opener by hosting Florida.
UK rides the Ray Davis wave to victory over No. 22 Florida
Lawrence “Eugene” Halcomb
Police looking for suspect following Letcher Co. shooting, victim identified
Week seven of EKY high school football
Bell County drops first game of the season

Latest News

Food Corps Perry County Schools
Food Corps expands to EKY school district, improving relationships with food
WYMT First Alert Weather
October starts on a warm and dry note
The season is officially from October 1st through December 15th.
Fire officials offer advice for forest fire season
&amp;quot;Women are healing themselves and each other through their own storytelling,&amp;quot;...
Domestic Violence Awareness Month begins