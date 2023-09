HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The last Friday night of September was full of big football games across the mountains.

For local scores, click here.

You can catch up on local highlights from across the region below:

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.