Warriors dominate Black Bears

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Southwestern entered week seven of the high school football season with a three-game winning streak and looked to continue that streak against the winless Black Bears of Harlan County.

The Warriors jumped out to an early start which contributed to a 49-12 win.

Southwestern opened the game with great field position off the opening kickoff, finding themselves with it inside Black Bear territory.

Their first drive of the game was capped off with a Braxton Walters touchdown from the goal line.

The Warriors defense forced a turnover on downs and capitalized with a Christian Walden rushing touchdown.

Walden had made his presence felt early with three first-half touchdowns, including a punt return.

Southwestern continues their win streak as they welcome Franklin County to the Reservation next week.

Harlan County is still looking for their first win of the season as they travel to South Laurel next week.

