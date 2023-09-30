Walk to End Alzheimer’s hosted in London

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Community members gathered in downtown London to raise awareness for a disease that 75,000 people in the Commonwealth are diagnosed with.

Event Chair, April Goodin, got involved in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s three years ago after working with patients that deal with Alzheimer’s and dementia at Home Helpers.

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday

Goodin also has personal experience with the disease through her uncle, who was first diagnosed when she was ten years old.

“Seeing that impact that it had on his wife, his children, his siblings, just everyone in our family was something that stuck with me,” Goodin said. “Seeing him go from this man who smiled all the time, had the biggest grin and loved to aggravate and pick at people and then becoming someone who is scared and fearful really just has that affect.”

Goodin’s story was just one of many examples folks shared of family members dealing with Alzheimer’s.

David Wesley’s mother Peggy died of Alzheimer’s on December 31, 2011.

“It’s a terrible disease,” Wesley said. “Got to the point where she didn’t know me and didn’t know anything really.”

Wesley started walking in 2005 and has walked every year since.

He also raises summer all summer long by raising a garden and taking the food to a farmers market, giving half the proceeds to Alzheimer’s to remember his mother.

Morgan Robinson from Laurel Heights works with dementia and Alzheimer’s patients and has experienced family members dealing with Alzheimer’s.

“There needs to be a cure,” Robinson said. “We’re fighting for that everyday in the nursing home and hospitals and we’re just hoping to raise enough money to get a cure.”

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the largest fundraiser across the country for Alzheimer’s and dementia and serves as the kickoff to Alzheimer’s awareness month in November.

“It’s something that was needed in this area,” Goodin said. “The Alzheimer’s Association brings a lot of good resources and things that people don’t know are out there for them when they are suffering with this disease, when they have loved ones that are suffering, they don’t realize that there is an entire community of people who have had the same experiences. And sometimes you need that. You need that comradery.”

The event raised $50,140 and Goodin said they are continuing to raise money throughout the year.

For more information on future events or to donate, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.