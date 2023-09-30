UK rides the Ray Davis wave to victory over No. 22 Florida

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Ray Davis continues to prove he is one of the best running backs in the nation as the senior’s four touchdowns in Kentucky’s noon meeting with No. 22/23 Florida helps the Wildcats to stay undefeated on the season.

The Kentucky defense made a statement on Florida’s opening drive with solid coverage of the Gator’s run game. A three-and-out possession for UF gave UK the ball and a chance to put up the first points of the game.

Davis found the edge several times during the Cat’s first possession, putting UK in the red zone, but an incomplete pass from senior QB Devin Leary to sophomore WR Dane Key as well as a dropped TD pass by sophomore WR Barion Brown forced UK to settle for a field-goal to go up by three in the first quarter.

The missed opportunity would be avenged when junior inside linebacker Trevin Wallace intercepted the ball to give UK the ball back. This possession would end with Davis in the end zone to get the first touchdown of the game and a 10-0 lead early.

Davis would hit pay dirt once more in the first quarter with a 75-yard rushing TD with 23 seconds left in the quarter. Senior kicker Alex Raynor’s extra point was blocked, giving the Cats a 16-0 lead going into the second quarter.

The Florida defense was unable to contain the Vanderbilt transfer in any sense as Davis would score again with 8:54 to go in the second quarter. At that point in the game, Davis had already picked up 206 rushing yards.

Florida was struggling to find any offensive rhythm as five penalties in the first half cost the Gators 51 yards. By the end of the half, Kentucky gave up 154 total yards to the Florida offense compared to the 259 yards that UF’s defense gave up.

The first touchdown for the Gators came with under a minute to go in the half when the Big Blue Wall missed a Mertz-sack, allowing the Gator QB to complete a 34-yard pass to sophomore WR Caleb Douglas to get the ball within the 1-yard line. The Gators would finish the possession off with a touchdown reception from redshirt freshman tight end Hayden Hansen, to close UK’s lead to 23-7 at halftime.

It would not take long for Davis to walk right into the end zone again in the second half. With 10:54 left in the third quarter, Davis rushed up the middle for a 2-yard gain for his fourth TD of the game, extending UK’s lead to 30-7.

Billy Napier’s squad responded with a 33-yard completed pass from Mertz to senior WR Ricky Pearsall who would dive into Kentucky’s end zone, making it a two-possession game 30-14. Following this possession, the game stalled for the rest of the third quarter.

A critical false start for the Gators on a 4th-and-1 caused UF to turn the ball over to Kentucky, but the Cats were unable to convert on downs as well. The third quarter would end with UK still up by 16 points.

With 7:44 left in the game, Raynor kicked a 50-yard field goal to extend the Cat’s lead to 19 points and seal the game.

Kentucky advances to 5-0 on the season with their first ranked win of the season with a 33-14 victory in Lexington. This win marks several notable stats for the Cats; Mark Stoops earns his 50th win inside Kroger Field, Ray Davis scores every touchdown of the game and picks up 289 total yards and UK wins its third straight meeting with UF, its third all-time in program history and its first time since 1948-1951.

UK upsets No. 22/23 Florida in Lexington. (WYMT HPMOBILE3 | WYMT)

Next weekend, the Cats will look to carry this momentum as they travel to take on the No. 1 team in the country, the Georgia Bulldogs.

