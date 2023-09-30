Southwestern extends win streak in dominating fashion

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Jack Demmler
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Southwestern entered week seven of the high school football season with a three-game winning streak and looked to continue that streak against the winless Black Bears of Harlan County.

The Warriors jumped out to an early start which contributed to a 49-12 win.

Southwestern opened the game with great field position off the opening kickoff, finding themselves with it inside Black Bear territory.

Their first drive of the game was capped off with a Braxton Walters touchdown from the goal line.

The Warriors defense forced a turnover on downs and capitalized with a Christian Walden rushing touchdown.

Walden made his presence felt early with three first-half touchdowns, including a punt return.

Southwestern continues their win streak as they welcome Franklin County to the Reservation next week.

Harlan County is still looking for their first win of the season as they travel to South Laurel next week.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence “Eugene” Halcomb
Police looking for suspect following Letcher Co. shooting, victim identified
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
Multiple search warrants served in ongoing criminal investigation
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge

Latest News

Week seven of EKY high school football
Belfry pulls away from Lawrence Co. in defensive battle
Week seven of EKY high school football
Bell County drops first game of the season
After heading into the lockers scoreless, the Maroons would battle their way back but...
Pulaski Co. late game comeback falls short
Middlesboro defense lining up against the Harlan offense near the goalline.
Middlesboro dominates Harlan on the road