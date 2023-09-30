South Laurel, North Laurel receive checks during ARH Game of the Week

Check Presentation
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - At Friday night’s ARH Game of the Week, the South Laurel Cardinals traveled to face the North Laurel Jaguars in the First Priority Bowl.

During the game, Jon North presented a $1,000 check to North Laurel Principal Mike Black.

North also presented a $1,000 check to South Laurel Principal Jeremy Kidd.

WYMT and ARH are proud to invest in the future of healthcare, education and community involvement across Eastern Kentucky.

