South Laurel, North Laurel receive checks during ARH Game of the Week

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - At Friday night’s ARH Game of the Week, the South Laurel Cardinals traveled to face the North Laurel Jaguars in the First Priority Bowl.

During the game, Jon North presented a $1,000 check to North Laurel Principal Mike Black.

North also presented a $1,000 check to South Laurel Principal Jeremy Kidd.

WYMT and ARH are proud to invest in the future of healthcare, education and community involvement across Eastern Kentucky.

