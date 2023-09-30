Somerset bounces over Breathitt in week seven

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Nate Johnson
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Somerset downed Breathitt County 42-21 Friday night.

The Briar Jumpers got out to a great start behind a Kam Hughes rushing touchdown on their opening possession.

Hughes followed that up with a punt-return touchdown, helping the purple and gold to a 14-0 lead in the first.

Somerset kept the pressure on, winning 42-21.

The Briar Jumpers move to 5-2.

The Purple and Gold have next week off and then welcome Danville, October 13, to Somerset.

Breathitt County falls to 2-5.

The Bobcats return home next week versus Leslie County.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence “Eugene” Halcomb
Police looking for suspect following Letcher Co. shooting, victim identified
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
Multiple search warrants served in ongoing criminal investigation
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge

Latest News

The Warriors jumped out to an early start which contributed to a 49-12 win.
Southwestern extends win streak in dominating fashion
Week seven of EKY high school football
Bell County drops first game of the season
After heading into the lockers scoreless, the Maroons would battle their way back but...
Pulaski Co. late game comeback falls short
Middlesboro defense lining up against the Harlan offense near the goalline.
Middlesboro dominates Harlan on the road