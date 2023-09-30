Somerset bounces over Breathitt in week seven
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Somerset downed Breathitt County 42-21 Friday night.
The Briar Jumpers got out to a great start behind a Kam Hughes rushing touchdown on their opening possession.
Hughes followed that up with a punt-return touchdown, helping the purple and gold to a 14-0 lead in the first.
Somerset kept the pressure on, winning 42-21.
The Briar Jumpers move to 5-2.
The Purple and Gold have next week off and then welcome Danville, October 13, to Somerset.
Breathitt County falls to 2-5.
The Bobcats return home next week versus Leslie County.
