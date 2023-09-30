Scores from across the mountains for week seven of high school football

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are scores from across the region for week seven of high school football.

You can also find highlights in the video player above.

For ARH Sports Overtime, click here.

FRIDAY (09/29):

Floyd Central 36, Knott Central 20

Morgan County 8, Holy Cross (Covington) 14

Jackson County 49, Jenkins 6

South Laurel 0, North Laurel 62

Rowan County 0, Ashland Blazer 48

Lawrence County 6, Belfry 14

Rockcastle County 40, Bell County 38

Somerset 42, Breathitt County 21

Johnson Central 6, Corbin 34

Paintsville 28, East Ridge 16

Middlesboro 40, Harlan 24

Raceland 43, Hazard 0

McCreary Central 20, Knox Central 52

Wayne County 33, Lincoln County 40

Powell County 25, Magoffin County 50

Prestonsburg 0, Martin County 44

Madison Central 38, Pulaski County 28

Whitley County 63, Scott 14

Harlan County 12, Southwestern 49

Pineville 6, Williamsburg 58

