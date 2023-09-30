Scores from across the mountains for week seven of high school football
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are scores from across the region for week seven of high school football.
FRIDAY (09/29):
Floyd Central 36, Knott Central 20
Morgan County 8, Holy Cross (Covington) 14
Jackson County 49, Jenkins 6
South Laurel 0, North Laurel 62
Rowan County 0, Ashland Blazer 48
Lawrence County 6, Belfry 14
Rockcastle County 40, Bell County 38
Somerset 42, Breathitt County 21
Johnson Central 6, Corbin 34
Paintsville 28, East Ridge 16
Raceland 43, Hazard 0
McCreary Central 20, Knox Central 52
Wayne County 33, Lincoln County 40
Powell County 25, Magoffin County 50
Prestonsburg 0, Martin County 44
Madison Central 38, Pulaski County 28
Whitley County 63, Scott 14
Harlan County 12, Southwestern 49
Pineville 6, Williamsburg 58
