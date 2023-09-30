Pulaski Co. late game comeback falls short

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Following a dominant performance at home against South Laurel, the Pulaski County Maroons welcomed in Madison Central before beginning a two-game road stretch.

After heading into the locker room scoreless, the Maroons would battle their way back but ultimately fell short 38-28.

After finding themselves down 14-0 late in the first half, the Indians stretched the lead courtesy of a 31-yard touchdown pass from KJ Wells to Cody Morrison to go into the half up 21-0.

The Maroons opened the second half with an interception, but the Pulaski County defense held strong, only giving up a field goal.

Kasen Brock got the Maroons on the board with a touchdown run.

The Pulaski County defense forced a turnover on downs, and the offense capitalized with a Brock receiving touchdown.

After recovering their own onside kick, things were starting to go Pulaski County’s way.

After the Indians held the Maroons scoreless, Bryant Mathis gave Madison Central the ultimate nail in the coffin to go up 31-14.

