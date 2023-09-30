North Laurel wins big in ARH Game of the Week

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Our ARH Game of the Week featured a rivalry matchup in Laurel County for the First Priority Bowl.

The South Laurel Cardinals traveled to ‘The Jungle’ to play the North Laurel Jaguars.

Over the past decade, the rivalry has been dominated by North Laurel, and the 2023 rendition was no different.

The Jaguars ran away from the Cardinals and secured the 62-0 win.

With the win, North Laurel improved to 3-3.

South Laurel falls to 4-3.

