Middlesboro dominates Harlan on the road

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Middlesboro Yellowjackets dominated the Harlan Green Dragons on the road, 40-24, in their week seven matchup.

The Yellowjackets scored the opening touchdown of the game and added a two-point conversion to go up, 8-0.

Harlan answered back with a big run up the middle by Darius Akal.

On the next snap, Green Dragon quarterback Baylor Varner would fake a handoff and pass to wide receiver Nate Montanaro, who made a move on his defender for a few yards.

This play set up the Green Dragons to line up players near the goal line and push it in for a touchdown, which tied the game at 8.

Middlesboro immediately responded when running back Vincent Smith took a handoff, sprinted outside the hashes, and got enough for a first down.

The Yellowjackets scored on the next play off a Rylee Foster touchdown run, increasing their lead to 16-8 after another two-point conversion.

The Yellowjackets would end up taking this game over and winning, 40-24.

Middlesboro will travel to Pineville to take on the Mountain Lions next Friday, Oct. 6.

The Harlan Green Dragons will have a bye week and then return to action in week nine to take on Lynn Camp on the road Friday, Oct. 13.

