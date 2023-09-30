Letcher Co. murder suspect arrested, taken to hospital

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After a reportedly brief standoff with police, a Letcher County murder suspect has been arrested.

On Thursday, Kentucky State Police were called to the Linefork community of Letcher County. When they arrived, troopers said they found Vanessa Halcomb, 43, dead of a gunshot wound.

KSP named Lawrence Eugene Halcomb as the suspect. Police said Halcomb had arrested warrants for murder and first-degree fetal homicide.

Early Saturday morning, Halcomb was arrested following a standoff in the Hobart Bottom area of the county. Police said he was taken to the hospital.

