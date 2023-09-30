Kentucky hosts No. 22 Florida for SEC home opener

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The No. 22/23 Florida Gators are coming to Cat country on Saturday for the Wildcat’s SEC home opener in front of a sold-out crowd.

“We’re playing Florida—you know it’s going to take a great effort,” Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said on Monday during his weekly news conference. “We’re playing at home. We should have a great sense of pride. I think the term that we use a lot in our program is divine discontent—we know that there’s more out there, we know we can play better, and that ought to be our motivation.”

In the recent years, UK has won the last two matchups with UF, beating the Gators in Gainesville 26-16 last season and holding their ground in the 2021 season to win 20-13 in Lexington. While Kentucky leads in recent success against Florida, the Gators lead the all-time series 53-20.

If UK wins on Saturday, a three-game win streak over UF would be its third all-time in program history and the first since 1948-1951. A victory would also mark Stoops’ 50th win inside Kroger Field.

“[Florida is] a very good team,” Stoops said. “They are always talented and well-coached, you all know that. They have been dominant on the defensive side of the ball, first in the SEC. I think they’re giving up, I think it’s less than 2.9—less than 3 yards per rush. They’re not giving up very many yards at all in the pass game, so they have been very dominant defensively.

With a tough Florida team being UK’s first ranked opponent of the season, a hot-and-cold Kentucky offense will be battle tested on Saturday. Penalties and sloppy play has hurt the Cat’s offense so far this seaon, but offensive coordinator Liam Coen said on Tuesday that Stoops set out positive energy ahead of this weekend’s matchup.

“I think, it started with the attitude on Monday in our team meeting,” Coen said on Tuesday. “Coach Stoops set the tone and we came out and had a good Monday practice. I thought today was solid. Their tempo, their demeanor, the mentality out in practice today was mostly the right one.”

Kentucky saw major offensive improvements during the Vanderbilt game last weekend. Now, Coen says his squad needs to match that same intensity he saw in Nashville and be more consistent with it against Florida.

Defensively for the Cats, Florida has two weapons at their running back position. Sophomore RB Trevor Etienne is currently ranked as the No. 3 RB in the SEC and has rushed for 329 yards so far on the season. Junior RB Montrell Johnson Jr. sits at the No. 12 spot for leading rushers in the conference with 211 rushing yards on the season.

Defending Florida on the ground will be one of the Kentucky’s biggest challenges of the afternoon.

“Offensively, very efficient,” Stoops said about UF. “They are going to do what [Florida Head] Coach [Billy Napier] does and that starts with being a physical football team and being committed to the run game, and then booting, play-action, and things of that nature off of the run game.”

UK will look to advance to 5-0 while the Gators are on the hunt for their fourth win of the 2023 football season. Kickoff is at noon.

