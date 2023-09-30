Forecast looking dry and warm for a few more days

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As we wrap up the month of October, the weather is going to feel more like summer than fall. A very strong area of high pressure has taken over the region and will keep us dry and warm for the next several days. Tonight we see temperatures fall into the mid to upper 50s as some dense fog once again sets up across the mountains, especially in the cooler valleys. Going into the day on Sunday expect ample sunshine and just a few passing clouds as highs top out in the lower 80s.

Going into next week that area of high pressure will keep us nice and dry through about Wednesday. Temperatures are also going to surge, get ready for some mid-80s Monday through Wednesday for highs and lows will be around the 60 mark. It will definitely feel more like summer than fall.

However, if you want something more of a typical fall feel, you will likely enjoy the forecast as we approach next weekend. A strong cold front will begin to work towards the area on Thursday. Clouds will thicken up a bit and highs will only top out in the lower 80s. A few strong storms could be possible late Thursday into Friday as the front crosses the region. We see rounds of showers and cloudy skies on Friday with highs in the mid-70s and lows dropping into the lower 50s. As we go into next weekend, there is a small chance of rain on Saturday on a strong northwest flow aloft. This will keep clouds around and hold temperatures down. Highs will only top out in the upper 60s and lows could dip into the 40s by Sunday morning as skies begin to clear out.

