Food City Fans in the Stands - Week 7

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The atmosphere was electric for the matchup between the Harlan Green Dragons and the Middlesboro Yellowjackets.

The crowd in Harlan received this week’s nod for Food City Fans in the Stands.

Middlesboro got the 40-24 win over the Green Dragons.

With the win, the Yellowjackets improved to 4-2, and Harlan falls to 1-6.

