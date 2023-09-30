Food City Fans in the Stands - Week 7

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The atmosphere was electric for the matchup between the Harlan Green Dragons and the Middlesboro Yellowjackets.

The crowd in Harlan received this week’s nod for Food City Fans in the Stands.

You can catch the segment in the video player above.

Middlesboro got the 40-24 win over the Green Dragons.

With the win, the Yellowjackets improved to 4-2, and Harlan falls to 1-6.

