Floyd Central takes care of Knott Central on the road

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd Central beat Knott Central 36-20 Friday night.

The Jaguars broke through with some big runs from Quarterback Colt Shelton.

Preston Shepherd had another big special teams night bringing one back to the house.

Ultimately, the Jaguars took care of business 36-20.

Floyd Central moves to 4-3.

The Jags will host Prestonsburg on October 13.

Knott Central falls to 2-5.

The Patriots will host Martin County on October 13.

