Floyd Central takes care of Knott Central on the road

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Nate Johnson
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd Central beat Knott Central 36-20 Friday night.

The Jaguars broke through with some big runs from Quarterback Colt Shelton.

Preston Shepherd had another big special teams night bringing one back to the house.

Ultimately, the Jaguars took care of business 36-20.

Floyd Central moves to 4-3.

The Jags will host Prestonsburg on October 13.

Knott Central falls to 2-5.

The Patriots will host Martin County on October 13.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence “Eugene” Halcomb
Police looking for suspect following Letcher Co. shooting, victim identified
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
Multiple search warrants served in ongoing criminal investigation
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge

Latest News

Corbin Redhounds football helmet
Corbin’s second half efforts keep the Redhounds undefeated
Week seven of EKY high school football
Belfry pulls away from Lawrence Co. in defensive battle
The Warriors jumped out to an early start which contributed to a 49-12 win.
Southwestern extends win streak in dominating fashion
Week seven of EKY high school football
Bell County drops first game of the season