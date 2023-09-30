Corbin’s second half efforts keep the Redhounds undefeated

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin was not the team to score first in Friday night’s game against Johnson Central, but a strong offensive performance from the Redhounds in the second half secured a 34-6 win to stay undefeated on the season.

The first couple of possessions for both squads were not rewarded with a touchdown. It took until the beginning of the second quarter for either team to put points on the board.

The Golden Eagles struck first with a Jacob Grimm to Gabe Conley connection in the end zone. Johnson Central’s extra point was no-good, giving the Golden Eagles a 6-0 lead in the first half.

However, a slew of penalties hurt JC in the second quarter, while Corbin started to find their footing. By halftime, the Redhounds led 14-6 thanks to touchdowns from WR Carter Stewart and QB Kade Elam.

In the second half, the Redhounds started rolling.

On JC’s opening kick to start the third quarter, Stewart returned the ball to the 15-yard line to immediately put the Redhounds in touchdown territory. Except the Golden Eagle defense did not make it easy for Tom Greer’s squad. Not being able to run the ball through JC’s defensive wall and an incomplete pass from Elam forced the Redhounds to turnover the ball on downs. Corbin settled for a 25-yard field goal to lead 17-6.

Johnson Central was unable to find the end zone at any point in the second half, but Corbin was able to hit pay dirt two more times and tack on another field goal to walk away with their sixth win of the season.

