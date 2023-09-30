Car show raises thousands of dollars for kids with hair loss

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - ‘Wigs for Kids’ is an organization dedicated to making wigs for kids experiencing hair loss.

On Saturday, hundreds of folks gathered to the eighth annual Wigs for Kids Car Show in Hazard.

Event organizer, John Roberts, said this fundraiser goes towards giving some of the kids the ultimate experience while picking out a wig.

“With Wigs for Kids, not only do they make the wigs, each child gets a ‘spa day,’ so they get to go and have the wig cut and styled to what they like,” he said.

Each wig can cost up to $3,000, which is why Roberts started the event.

“Even though I may never know a child who goes through cancer or alopecia, I know there’s a lot of kids that go through it and would like a wig,” he explained. “I love cars, so I started a car show. We’ve been doing it eight years, it’s grown every year.”

He said they have more cars participating than ever, raising more money for the kids.

“So, we’re gonna trump what we’ve made, I think about 5600 is the most, so I’m really pushing to that 6000 mark, which will be a little more than three wigs so, three kids will be helped just by this car show in Hazard, Kentucky,” he explained.

He said small donations still make a difference.

“There’s so many items at this silent auction and if every item just sold for the minimum of five dollars, you’re talking about a few hundred dollars. So, if anybody ever wants to donate, never think anything’s too small because a five dollar, a ten dollar donation, it all adds up in the long run,” he said.

Roberts said you can make monetary donations to the organization directly, or donate your hair.

For more information on the organization, you can visit their website or their Facebook page.

