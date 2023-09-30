Bell County drops first game of the season

Week seven of EKY high school football
Week seven of EKY high school football(WYMT)
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Rockcastle Rockets hit the road to take on the Bell County Bobcats in week seven.

At the end of the first half, the Rockets were up 19-16.

Both offenses came to life in the second half. At the end of the third quarter, the Rockets led 33-30.

The nailbiter continued into the fourth quarter, but Rockcastle County would survive and snap Bell County’s undefeated start to the season.

Rockcastle County moved to 6-1 with the 40-38 win.

Bell County dropped to 6-1 and will host Knox Central in week eight.

