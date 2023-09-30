Belfry pulls away from Lawrence Co. in defensive battle

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lawrence County Bulldogs traveled to face the Belfry Pirates in a low-scoring battle.

At the end of the first quarter, both teams failed to score.

However, the Pirates would turn it up a notch in the second quarter and lead 14-0 at halftime.

The defensive battle would continue for the second half of the game.

Belfry would go on to win 14-6.

With the loss, Lawrence County drops to 4-2, and Belfry moves up to 4-3.

