WATCH: ARH Game of the Week - First Priority Bowl

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Our ARH Game of the Week features a rivalry matchup in Laurel County for the First Priority Bowl.

The South Laurel Cardinals travel to ‘The Jungle’ to play the North Laurel Jaguars.

Over the past decade, the rivalry has been dominated by North Laurel.

However, South Laurel has momentum. The Cardinals are sitting at 4-2 for the first time since 2018.

The Jaguars (2-3) are trying to bounce back from a loss at Southwestern in week six.

You can catch all of the action on our second channel, Heroes and Icons, or in the video player above.

