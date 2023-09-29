Victim identified following Letcher Co. shooting

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police confirmed a deadly shooting in Letcher County on Thursday.

The incident reportedly happened in a remote area of the Linefork community shortly before 4 p.m.

Officials said one person was killed.

The coroner later identified the victim as Vanessa Halcomb, 43.

Officials said police are still looking for the suspect, but their name was not released.

We will update this story when more information is available.

