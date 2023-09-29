Victim identified following Letcher Co. shooting

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police confirmed a deadly shooting in Letcher County on Thursday.

The incident reportedly happened in a remote area of the Linefork community shortly before 4 p.m.

Officials said one person was killed.

The coroner later identified the victim as Vanessa Halcomb, 43.

Officials said police are still looking for the suspect, but their name was not released.

We will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Jackson County.
KSP investigating deadly crash
Breaking News
Two confirmed dead in Ohio County plane crash
Brooks William Houck, 41, of Bardstown, was taken into custody September 27, 2023 after he was...
Troubleshooters: Crystal Rogers’ boyfriend charged with her murder and evidence tampering
Death investigation underway in Harlan County

Latest News

Over 200 feet underground, the ‘Domes and Dripstones’ tour route contains expansive rooms...
‘Domes and Dripstones’ tour at Mammoth Cave to reopen after year-long construction
.
One person killed in Estill Co. crash
Fire destroyed an apartment building early Thursday morning in Ashland. There were no...
Five families homeless in Ashland following overnight fire
The trail takes visitors over 200 feet underground.
‘Domes and Dripstones’ tour at Mammoth Cave to reopen after year-long construction