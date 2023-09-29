Veteran care workers share impact gov. shutdown can have on active military members and veterans

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A possible government shutdown is looming if Congress does not approve federal funding before the new fiscal year begins.

They have until 11:59 Saturday night to reach an agreement.

A shutdown can impact Americans on active duty as well as our veterans who rely on federal benefits.

“From my perspective, as a veteran who has served actively, it’s a huge betrayal for the members of the military to have to be concerned with whether or not they’re going to get paid,” said Veterans Club Inc. Founder and CEO Jeremy Harrell.

Harrell said more than two million military service members and civilians who work for the military can lose their pay if the government shuts down.

This includes 31,000 active military members here in Kentucky.

“16,000 military spouses also work for the federal government, oftentimes on these military bases across the United States and beyond. So, you’re looking at two incomes that could be impacted,” he said.

Harrell added many servicemen and women will also be impacted by the loss of SNAP benefits and other food assistance programs.

“Right now, today, over 25 percent of military families are experiencing food insecurity, and this is without a shutdown, so you can imagine how much more impactful that would be,” he said.

Harrell said the Veterans Club aims to offer support to those who may be impacted in Kentucky.

“One of our biggest programs is called the Veterans Club Assistance Program, and what that is, it’s a hands-up program,” Harrell said. “It’s for immediate needs. It’s for times such as these and we are ready to help.”

With government shutdowns, Congress allows facilities like the Lexington VA Medical Center to continue operating as usual.

The 38,000 veterans this system serves in Central and Eastern Kentucky will continue receiving the benefits and care they have always had.

“VBA will continue processing claims. NCA will continue with burials, and the board of appeals will continue to hear appeals as necessary,” said Russell Armstead, Executive Director of the Lexington VA Healthcare System.

For those who are not eligible for VA benefits, Harrel said the Veterans Club can help.

