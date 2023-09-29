Two EKY counties recognized for Beautify the Bluegrass Governor’s Award

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear, Kentucky Electric Cooperative and its publication, Kentucky Living, announced five finalists for the Beautify the Bluegrass Governor’s Award in August.

The goal of the award is to encourage communities to keep their region beautiful.

Two of the finalists include Somerset Veterans Memorial Park in Pulaski County and Manchester Splash Park Upgrade in Clay County.

“Thanks to Kentucky Living and Kentucky’s electric cooperatives for supporting homegrown beautification efforts across the Commonwealth,” said Governor Andy Beshear during the “Best in Kentucky” Awards show.

On Friday, Whitley Lewis with Cleaning Up Kentucky in Jessamine County received the award.

“I’ve always picked up trash when I’m out in nature. I take my girls and we go out and enjoy nature. Now we pick up trash while we’re there to give back a little bit,” said Whitney Lewis, recipient of the 2023 Beautify the Bluegrass Governor’s Award. “Thank you to everyone that has supported me. I’m so very grateful. I’m thankful for my girls and my friends that believed in me and I hope to inspire others.”

